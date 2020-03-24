LiSA Performs Theme Song for 10th Paralympic Anime Short

The 10th installment of the NHK 's " Anime x Para: Who is Your Hero? " ( Ani × Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare Desu ka ) animated project will air on March 31 on NHK BS1. It will collaborate with the Mashiro Hi manga written by Masahito Kagawa and illustrated by Shō Wakasa. LiSA ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Sword Art Online ) will sing the theme song.

The short will feature an original story about a marathon athlete named Nozomi Kokubun, who lost her eyesight due to an accident. Her accompanying runner is Hikoichi Nakai, a character from Mashiro Hi . Model and actress Anne Nakamura will voice Nozomi, while Yoshimitsu Shimoyama ( Fairy Tail , Vinland Saga ) will voice Nakai.

The Mashiro Hi manga also follows the story of a man who lost his eyesight to an accident and becomes a blind marathon runner. It began serialization in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 2017.

" Anime x Para: Who is Your Hero? " is an animated series aiming to increase interest in parasports ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Previous shorts in the series collaborated with Captain Tsubasa for blind soccer, Baby Steps for wheelchair tennis, renowned Ashita no Joe artist Tetsuya Chiba for wheelchair rugby, and Yowamushi Pedal for para-cycling, among others.

Source: Comic Natalie