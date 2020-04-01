"I pray that my favorite pop idol can stay healthy every day," reads the text on a T-shirt designed for the If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime.

"Just living is your fanservice to me," reads the other shirt.

You can show off your support in these trying times by ordering one of these shorts from Animate Costume Kan (ACOS)'s online store. Each shirt costs 2,750 yen (US$25) and they come in unisex L size. The shirts will go on sale on May 29, although placing an order by April 16 will guarantee that it will be in stock for you.

ACOS has previously released other shirts for the series with text like "Working for my favorite pop idol feels suuuper good!" and "I need every minute and second in my life for my favorite pop idol!"

If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die is an adaptation of Auri Hirao 's manga of the same name. The manga's story centers on a woman called "Eripiyo," who is an extreme idol fan. She is wildly enthusiastic about Maina, the shy and lowest-ranking member of the minor underground idol group Cham Jam that performs in Okayama Prefecture . She gets so wrapped up in her love for Maina during a particular performance, that she has a major nosebleed. Eri will continue to give her complete devotion to Maina until the day she can perform at Budōkan (a major performing venue in Tokyo).

The 12-episode anime premiered on TBS on January 9.

Source: Comic Natalie