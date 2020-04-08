Voice Actress Kotori Koiwai Sets up Recording Studio at Home

Also releases free 30-minute music track with 'healing' theme for people stuck at home

Voice actress Kotori Koiwai is a trailblazer among Japanese voice actors by setting up a recording studio at home. She showed off the setup she's employed in a tweet she posted last Friday.

ナレーションや台詞や歌など

自宅でも収録してお送り出来ます。



マイクはNEUMANN U87Aiや

完全防音ブースもございます。



48/24はもちろん

96kHz/32bit-floatなどでの納品も可能です。



こんな時なのでスタジオ収録が難しい場合など

お役に立てる事が御座いましたら

所属事務所までご相談下さいませ。 pic.twitter.com/zxREfl2mKF — 小岩井ことり (@koiwai_kotori) April 2, 2020

Koiwai claims that she can do narration, dialogue, and song recordings all inside the comfort of her home. Her microphone is a Neumann U87Ai, and her booth is completely soundproof. She can deliver the standard high quality 48kHz/24bit audio, as well as 96kHz/32bit-float audio. Furthermore, she is proficient in the audio editing software Pro Tools and Cubase. She uses a Focusrite ISA 430 MkII channel strip, a Universal Audio 1176LN limiting amplifier, and a Neve 33609 compressor.

"If I can be helpful in these times when it's difficult to record in a studio, then please give my agency a call," she wrote. "I am doing my utmost to produce sound as close as what you'd get in a conventional studio."

Voice recording for the Sazae-san and Anpanman anime are currently on hold due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.

Koiwai has also released a free BGM track on YouTube with a "healing" theme to help soothe people while they're cooped up at home. The 30-minute track features light piano and synths.

Koiwai may be best known as the voice of Renge Miyauchi in the Non Non Biyori anime series. She also voices Elaine in The Seven Deadly Sins , Nono Daichi in Aikatsu! , and Kana Altair in Soul Eater Not!

[Via Hachima Kikō]