Ghost in the Shell's Tachikoma Get Limited-Time Twitter Emojis
posted on by Kim Morrissy
In anticipation of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime, which debuts on Netflix worldwide on April 23, Netflix Japan Anime has announced special hashtags which displays a Tachikoma emoji on Twitter.
#タチコマ「ボク、タチコマ!」— Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) April 10, 2020
🎉#タチコマ のTwitter絵文字が登場🎉
【#タチコマ】以外にも絵文字の付くハッシュタグが…!
いくつ見つけられるかチャレンジ💡
『#攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045』
4月23日より全世界独占配信スタート⚡#ネトフリアニメ #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 pic.twitter.com/6Hm0IjR1kC
Using the hashtags #タチコマ ("Tachikoma"), #tachikoma, #GhostInTheShellSAC_2045, and the Japanese title #攻殻機動隊SAC_2045 will display the emoji. The emoji will be available for three months starting from April 9.
Netflix Japan Anime has also released the design artwork for the Tachikoma as they appear in the anime.
\これが新しい #タチコマ だ!/— Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) April 10, 2020
“タチコマ”『#攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045』ver
設定画を大公開🎉🎉
⚡#タチコマ(CV. 玉川砂記子)
公安9課が保有していた多脚思考戦車。
現在は草薙素子率いる傭兵部隊にて運用。
高さ1.3m、幅2.0m、奥行2.2m。
AIにより、自ら思考し自律的に行動!#ネトフリアニメ pic.twitter.com/K7Ze4HCJKB
Kodansha and Production I.G announced a new anime based on Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell manga in April 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Production I.G produced Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence films in 1995 and 2004, respectively, as well as the 2002 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex television anime and its TV sequel, original video anime (OVAs), and film.
Source: Comic Natalie