Ghost in the Shell's Tachikoma Get Limited-Time Twitter Emojis

In anticipation of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime, which debuts on Netflix worldwide on April 23, Netflix Japan Anime has announced special hashtags which displays a Tachikoma emoji on Twitter.

Using the hashtags #タチコマ ("Tachikoma"), #tachikoma, #GhostInTheShellSAC_2045, and the Japanese title # 攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045 will display the emoji. The emoji will be available for three months starting from April 9.

Netflix Japan Anime has also released the design artwork for the Tachikoma as they appear in the anime.

Kodansha and Production I.G announced a new anime based on Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell manga in April 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Production I.G produced Mamoru Oshii 's Ghost in the Shell and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence films in 1995 and 2004, respectively, as well as the 2002 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex television anime and its TV sequel, original video anime (OVAs), and film.

Source: Comic Natalie