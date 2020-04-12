Iconic Artwork by Osamu Tezuka Gets Limited Reproduction

Osamu Tezuka 's iconic "Character Great March" drawing is getting high-quality reproductions to commemorate the 75th anniversary since the God of Manga's debut as a manga artist.

The reproductions are based on the illustration Tezuka produced for a Weekly Shōnen Champion issue released on March 10, 1976. The illustration shows 98 characters, including familiar faces like Atom, Sapphire, Black Jack , and many more. The reproductions are officially supervised by Tezuka Production and utilize a technique known as Piezography in order to produce accurate and high-quality work.

350 reproductions will be sold in total, costing 164,780 yen (approximately US$1,513) apiece. The canvas artwork measures 27.4 x 54 centimeters. It can be ordered from PREMICO's online shop as of April 7, which is coincidentally also Atom's birthday.

Source: Comic Natalie