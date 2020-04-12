Interest
Iconic Artwork by Osamu Tezuka Gets Limited Reproduction
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Osamu Tezuka's iconic "Character Great March" drawing is getting high-quality reproductions to commemorate the 75th anniversary since the God of Manga's debut as a manga artist.
The reproductions are based on the illustration Tezuka produced for a Weekly Shōnen Champion issue released on March 10, 1976. The illustration shows 98 characters, including familiar faces like Atom, Sapphire, Black Jack, and many more. The reproductions are officially supervised by Tezuka Production and utilize a technique known as Piezography in order to produce accurate and high-quality work.
350 reproductions will be sold in total, costing 164,780 yen (approximately US$1,513) apiece. The canvas artwork measures 27.4 x 54 centimeters. It can be ordered from PREMICO's online shop as of April 7, which is coincidentally also Atom's birthday.
Source: Comic Natalie