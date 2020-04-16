Live-Action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Show's 2nd VFX Video

The live-action Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! project unveiled its second VFX breakdown video on Tuesday. The video shows the various stages of production and focuses on how the "world" is depicted through VFX.

The film's release is delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19, while the six-episode series premiered on April 5 and will continue to air as scheduled. The film and series have the same staff and cast. The VFX is handled by Studio Buckhorn .

TOHO Visual Entertainment plans to release a new VFX breakdown video with each new episode of the TV series. The first video was released last week.

Sumito Ōwara 's original manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

The manga also inspired a television anime by Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU that premiered on NHK General on January 5, and ended on March 22 with 12 episodes.

Source: Anime! Anime!