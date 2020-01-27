Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga announced on Sunday that the anime will get a Blu-ray Disc "Complete Box" with 12 episodes on June 24.

The anime premiered on NHK General on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

The manga follows Midori, Tsubame, and Sayaka, an energetic trio of first-year high school girls who come together in the Eizouken (Video Research Club) to turn their anime dreams into a reality. Midori is nervous to create an anime alone. She meets Tsubame who appears to be a well-to-do girl but she really has artistic dreams of being an animator. Midori's best friend Sayaka has the financial sense to bring the project to fruition and joins the pair on their quest.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl ) is directing the anime at his Science SARU studio. Yuasa is also supervising the series scripts. Naoyuki Asano ( Saint Young Men , Mr. Osomatsu ) is designing the characters, and Oorutaichi ( Kick-Heart , Lu over the wall ) is composing the music. Ōwara is drawing the ending animation for the anime. The female rap duo chelmico are performing the anime's opening theme song "Easy Breezy," while the masked rock band Kami-sama, Boku wa Kizuite Shimatta is performing the ending theme song "Namae no Nai Ao" (A Nameless Blue).