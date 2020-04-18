Captain Tsubasa Creator Draws WOWOW Soccer Mascot

Captain Tsubasa creator Youichi Takahashi created the new mascot character for WOWOW 's soccer programming, but he looks a little fishy!

The character is named Calamar, and is the first yuru chara designed by Takahashi. He got the idea for Calamar's design by associating animals with the different positions on the soccer field. He felt that squid was a good match with striker because the two words could be combined (ikasu+sutoraikaー=ikastriker). This prompted the creation of Calamar, whose name means "squid" in Spanish.

Takahashi also liked the combination of the squid's soft appearance and its powerful movements in the water, as well as its ability to quickly disappear and move about when using its ink defense.

The manga creator hopes that Calamar will become a character children will look up to and want to be like. He noted that Japan has excellent midfielders, the country doesn't have as many internationally renown strikers. Takahashi said it has been his dream for many years to see strong strikers rise up on the field. He'd especially like to see a Japanese player rise to the same level as Neymar.

Takahashi's Captain Tsubasa manga ran from 1981-1988. The manga revolves around 11-year old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

The new anime adaptation premiered on April 2, 2018 and ended last year after 52 episodes.

Source: Comic Natalie