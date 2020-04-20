Raise a Perfect Angel with Evangelion Tamagotchi

Evangelion is collaborating with the Tamagotchi toy line to produce "All-Purpose Egg-Type Battle Weapons Evatchi" toys, which will allow users to raise over 20 types of Angels. There will be three types of Evatchi, each based on the main characters of the series: the Eva-00 Prototype, the Eva-01 Test Type, and the Eva-02 Production Model.

There's some interesting lore around the Evatchis. The devices are apparently filled with LCL, the fictional liquid depicted in the series which allow an Eva pilot to mentally link with their unit. In the case of the Evatchis, the LCL allows to maintain life. When the LCL gets dirty, you've got to clean it. You also feed your Angels by giving them S² (Super Solenoid) Engines, the source of their power. When the Angels have been fully raised, they will produce an A.T. Field.

Like other Tamagotchi toys, the method of obtaining each of the Angels will depend on how you raise them. On top of the over 20 types of Angels, the official website teases the possibility of raising Rei and Kaworu as well.

There are also mini-games attached to the device. You can engage in "Battle Training" where you make your Angel escape from the Spear of Longinus or from N² bombs. There's also a game based on Shinji's famous line: "Target in the center, pull the switch." At regular intervals, the screen will display unusual activity, and you'll be able to watch famous scenes and popular characters.

The Evatchis will go on sale in toy stores around Japan on June 16. Each device will cost 2,530 yen (approximately US$23). They can be ordered from Bandai's online storefront Premium Bandai.

Source: Comic Natalie