Yoko Kanno's Session Starducks Project Takes on Cowboy Bebop OP from Home

Acclaimed composer Yoko Kanno has started a project with the Cowboy Bebop group Seatbelts called "Session Starducks," which aims to connect people across the world with music, all while staying at home. Their first project was to recreate the Macross Frontier opening theme song "Lion" while each member stays at their own home. Their second project recreates the Cowboy Bebop opening theme "Tank!".

As with the previous "Lion" video, fellow musician Mataro Misawa, who plays the drums, posted a video on Twitter of everyone playing their parts for the song.

Session Starducks is currently auditioning for musicians for a variety of parts for both "Lion" and "Tank!". They especially encourage applicants from people living outside Japan.

The project describes itself in English as follows:

Session Starducks is led by ‘Captain Duckling’. The session will reach out beyond time and space as we all contribute together. Only good kid staying-at-home like a good dog can participate.Using the SEATBELTS as our background music , wouldn't we like a chance to roar forth like a lion? From now on, good kids who are not good at Japanse, please use deepl.com, lol.

Seatbelts is also offering private lessons and/or chats with people who are "stay-at-home like a good dog." You can apply through Yoko Kanno 's personal website.

Writer and executive producer Jeff Pinkner said during the COVID-19 shutdown of Netflix 's live-action Cowboy Bebop production that the project will "expose a whole bunch of new people to the world of Cowboy Bebop , the awesome work of Yoko Kanno ."

Thanks to v1cious for the tip!

Source: Mataro Misawa's Twitter account