McDonald's Ramune McShake Gets Animated Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Listeners character designer pomodorosa drew designs
McDonald's Japan's new Morinaga Ramune McShake hit stores around the country on Wednesday. To promote the limited-time release, the company has released a 15-second animated ad.
According to the ad's animation director Yoshiki Imazu on Twitter, the ad was directed by Eiko Kawashima. pomodorosa (Listeners original character designer) provided the character designs. The chief animator was Nozomi Koyasu. Other animators include ginji64g, Moeka Yamazaki, Yume Ukai, Kanon Satō, and Hiroshi Seo.
Studio Colorido (Taifū no Noruda, Penguin Highway) previously produced a "Mirai no Watashi" (The Future Me) campaign anime short for McDonald's restaurants in 2016, and G-angle produced an ad for the gratin croquette burger in 2019.
