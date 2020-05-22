McDonald's Ramune McShake Gets Animated Ad

McDonald's Japan 's new Morinaga Ramune McShake hit stores around the country on Wednesday. To promote the limited-time release, the company has released a 15-second animated ad.

According to the ad's animation director Yoshiki Imazu on Twitter, the ad was directed by Eiko Kawashima. pomodorosa ( Listeners original character designer) provided the character designs. The chief animator was Nozomi Koyasu. Other animators include ginji64g, Moeka Yamazaki, Yume Ukai, Kanon Satō, and Hiroshi Seo.

Studio Colorido ( Taifū no Noruda , Penguin Highway ) previously produced a "Mirai no Watashi" (The Future Me) campaign anime short for McDonald's restaurants in 2016, and G-angle produced an ad for the gratin croquette burger in 2019.

[Via Catsuka]