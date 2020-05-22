Meet the 84-Year-Old Man who Designed the Calligraphy Font in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime uses several text fonts inspired by traditional Japanese calligraphy when introducing the Pillars. The Kagerо̄, Tо̄ryū, and Kokuryū fonts were designed by the 84-year-old calligrapher Kо̄ki Sakaguchi, who works at the Kagoshima-based font production and distribution company Shо̄wa Shо̄tai.

Sakaguchi's grandson Taiki, who is 31 years old, was the person who told him that his designs were being used in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . According to the online news service Maido na News , Sakaguchi said he was happy when he was told that his fonts were featured in such a popular anime. "When he discovered that his letters had taken on a life of their own, he was dumbfounded," said a source close to Sakaguchi.

Sakaguchi spends his days eating, watching television, and drawing Japanese characters. He continues to draw up to 100 characters every day in order to create new fonts, and is keen to continue his work until he's 90.

Shо̄wa Shо̄tai's fonts are also used for a variety of food and drink products like onigiri and sake, as well as for entertainment works like the video game Dynasty Warriors 6 and the television drama Rikuо̄ .

Source: Maido na News via Otakomu