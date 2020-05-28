Anique Is Selling Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Artwork Through Blockchain

Digital artwork vendor Anique is selling artwork from the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime through blockchain. Interested users can sign up for Anique's "Joint Partners Privileges" for 1,500 yen (approximately US$13) to receive digital certificates with their names written on it.

Joint partners will also receive a unique 66-digit blockchain transaction ID, which will be generated with a special font with designs based on the Section 9 members. This ID will be printed on all the artwork purchased through the service. Three pieces of artwork drawn by the anime's character Ilya Kuvshinov are available to purchase in the form of framed artwork, t-shirts, or smartphone cases.

The sales period is from May 20 to June 22. For more information about the products and how to sign up, check out Anique's English website.

Source: Press Release