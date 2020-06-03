Cup Noodle Takes the Gundam Route By Getting Its Own Model Kit

Bandai Spirits , the makers of the iconic Gunpla kits, have produced a model kit for Nissin's Cup Noodle brand. The life-sized "Best Hit Chronicle 1/1 Cup Noodle" kit is based on a variety of Cup Noodle that was born in 2019, and will go on sale on September 18. Blufin Brands announced it will distribute the kit to those of us on the otherside of the Pacific.

The model was created by performing a 3D scan on a cup of noodles and separating it into parts. The product's official website shows some photos of what it all looks like when you take it apart. As the model's marketing slogan goes, preparing this type of cup noodle won't take three minutes.

Bandai's official YouTube channel also released a quirky ad for the product, showing the Cup Noodle model assembling while in outer space.

Cup Noodle has produced a number of promotions for its product in and around the anime world. In 2017, Cup Noodle launched its "Hungry Days" ad campaign, a series of commercials that starred famous anime characters at the precipice of their youth to invoke a specific, nostalgic feeling. The most recent anime campaign focused on One Piece 's Straw Hat pirates in high school.

