BONES Asks Public Not to Submit Unsolicited Story Ideas

Anime studio BONES released a statement on its website on Wednesday asking the general public not to submit story ideas. The company states that "this is to avoid any unfortunate disputes or controversies that may arise from any coincidental identicality or similarities between the submitted ideas and intellectual property originally developed by Bones, Inc. "

The request possibly alludes to the devastating arson attack on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1. The suspect, who was formally arrested last month, had alleged that Kyoto Animation "stole his novel." The studio's CEO Hideaki Hatta stated in July last year that he had never heard the suspect's name before, and no one by the suspect's name had submitted a novel to the company. Kyoto Animation solicits drafts of novels as part of its Kyoto Animation Awards program.

BONES ' full statement in English is as follows:

We thank you for your interest toward Bones, Inc. and its work. Please note that Bones, Inc. does not accept suggestions or ideas from the general public. These include but are not limited to stories, characters, and names, marketing or public relation measures/strategies, etc. This is to avoid any unfortunate disputes or controversies that may arise from any coincidental identicality or similarities between the submitted ideas and intellectual property originally developed by Bones, Inc. Please note that those submitting ideas or proposals to Bones, Inc. despite the above shall be deemed as having agreed to the following conditions. Bones, Inc. is not responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to consider, evaluate, or adopt the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to reply to the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not liable in any way, including but not limited to liability for monetary compensation, should any submitted idea or proposal be identical or similar, whether in whole or in part, to any title, project, product, or service of Bones, Inc.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to return the submitted ideas or proposals to the submitter.

Any ideas or proposals submitted as hard copies via post or courier shall, as a general rule, be discarded unopened. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

On July 18 last year, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. The fire killed 36 people and injured 33 others. In addition to those victims, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building.