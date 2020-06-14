Variety Show Comedians Get Turned Into Anime Characters After COVID-19 Prevents In-Person Filming

Comedians Daiki Kanechika, Dai Okabe, and Taiyū Shо̄inji got an anime-style makeover for NTV 's The Toppa File television show on Thursday. In the "Toppa Kо̄ban & Nazo no Jintai Mystery" special, the comedians appear as anime boy illustrations, and are animated in CG. This is due to the fact that their segment could not be filmed in-person due to social distancing measures necessitated by COVID-19.

The comedians used motion capture to act out their characters' movements. However, this tactic did not go 100% smoothly, as there were reportedly times when their movements were jerky, or when their faces froze altogether. This made for some good laughs on the program. Comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, who was the MC for the program, said, "You might get stuck looking like that."

The comedians were also big fans of their shojo anime boy illustrations. Kanechika jokingly asked if everyone would buy merchandise with his anime boy face on it. Okabe remarked that the face of his illustration looks nothing like him.

The quiz variety show airs at 7pm on Thursdays on NTV .

