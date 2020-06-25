The Misfit of Demon King Academy Wants Reader Comments for Original Wraparound Book Cover

Anime premieres on July 4

The television anime of Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy light novel series launched a Twitter campaign on Tuesday soliciting reader comments to be featured on a wraparound book cover. 30 lucky applicants will receive a cover with their comment printed on it, which they can wrap around their own copies of the light novels.

To enter the competition, simply go to the anime's official website and type your name and comment into the text boxes. Click the red button to receive an image of the light novel cover with your text written on it. Tweet that image with the #魔王学院応援 (Support The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) hashtag and follow the series' official Twitter account to enter the draw. Submissions are open until July 31.

