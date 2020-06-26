Kirby Café Summer 2020 Offers Takeout Pizza Menu

Runs from July 9 to September 13

The Kirby Café, which is permanently based in the Tokyo Solamachi complex, has released its menu and goods lineup for its summer promotion. Besides the traditional seated dining experience, the café is now offering takeout pizza for people who have other places to be or who want to further maintain social distancing.

The "Kirby Café Standard Oven-baked Pizza ~Maxim Tomato Margherita~" pizzas combine mozzarella cheese with Maxim Tomato sauce. Ordering one during the café's business hours will get you a pizza plate with a Kirby sticker on it as a souvenir item. There are two types of sticker, and you'll get both if you order two pizzas.

Although you normally need a reservation for a seat at the Kirby Café, you can buy from the takeout menu even without a reservation. The café recommends warming up the pizza in a toaster for those who take their purchase home.

The full food and drink menu can be accessed from the café's official website, where you can also make a reservation.

The Kirby Café opened its permanent location in Tokyo Solamachi in 2019 after running several limited-time stores in the complex from 2016.

Source: PR Times