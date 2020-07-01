Godzilla Sends Off Pride Month with 'Coming Out' Stop-Motion Short

Stop-motion artist Cressa Maeve Beer created the heartwarming video

Just because June is over doesn't mean that LGBTQ+ Pride has to stop. In a stop-motion animated short shared by TOHO on Tuesday, the King of All Monsters puts off a battle to have a heart-to-heart with his child. The little Godzilla appears despondent and upset. Daddy Godzilla and his offspring have a heart-to-heart over tea where the smaller monster expresses concerns over their gender identity. Using no dialogue, the short illustrations that while the little Godzilla may have been born with male (AMAB), they're a girl.

Godzilla responds with acceptance, mirroring how parents can support their trans children.

Trans stop motion artist and video producer Cressa Maeve Beer created the short for TOHO . She's previously created shorts starring the monster for Alamo Drafthouse theaters, Nitehawk Cinema, the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, and more.