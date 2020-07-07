Singer, Voice Actress Nana Mizuki Announces Her Marriage

Partner is a person in the music industry

Voice actress and singer Nana Mizuki (40) announced on her blog on Tuesday that she has gotten married to a person in the music industry.

"Now that I've reached certain milestones like my 40th birthday and my 20th anniversary of my debut as a singer, I've had more chances to reevaluate myself and consider the future. I also treasure my peaceful everyday life, and in July I reached the decision to enter my name 'Nana,' which my beloved father gave to me, on the family registry," she wrote. ("Nana" can also mean "seven" in Japanese, and July is referred to as the "seventh month.") "To everyone who has always supported me with exceptional love, even as I've made reckless blunders, I want to keep singing and making music for you with even more power. I hope you can watch over me warmly."

Nana Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress and her own concerts have included amazing costumes. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL . Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto 's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke 's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!! 's Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear 's Tsubasa Kazanari.

