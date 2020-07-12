Hello Kitty Opens Limited-Time Café at Narita Airport

Hello Kitty is running a limited-time café at Narita Airport's Terminal 2 from July 3 to October 2. The timing may be a bit unfortunate due to airports being desolate wastelands right now, but for now you're free to admire the photos of the café's original food from afar. Here's what the menu looks like:

Hello Kitty 's Love Pink Curry (1,500 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Gratin Croquette Burger (1,500 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Strawberry Pancake (1,400 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Strawberry Parfait (1,200 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Colorful Tapioca Drink (720 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Marshmallow Coffee (800 yen)

Hello Kitty 's Latte (720 yen)

Visitors will also receive a random coaster as a novelty item for each thing they order off the menu. Each of the 46 obtainable coasters corresponds to a different year. This commemorates all the years that Hello Kitty has been active.

The café launched as one of the establishments on Narita Airport's Narita Anime Deck. The area, which is located on the second floor of Terminal 2, is outside the restricted area of the airport. It opened in November 2019.

Source: Anime! Anime!, Press Release