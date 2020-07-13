Natsume's Book of Friends Releases Face Mask Case in Japan

Given the widespread expectation these days to wear masks, keeping them in order has got to be a priority. That's where the Natsume's Book of Friends series comes in, by providing fans with a case to store their masks with the cutest design possible. The Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond anime film is releasing mask cases in Japan with Nyanko-sensei's face on them this October, and they're up for pre-order right now.

The cases come in two varieties: mint and white. Both styles cost 900 yen (approximately US$8) each. The item is expected to ship from October 30.

The cases can be ordered through various online Japanese retailers, including 7net, Animate Online Shop, and Ami Ami.

Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond topped the Japanese box office rankings in its opening weekend on September 29-30 last year. Aniplex of America will release the film on Blu-ray Disc on November 26. The film's home video release will have English subtitles.

[Via Nijimen]