Natsume's Book of Friends Releases Face Mask Case in Japan
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Given the widespread expectation these days to wear masks, keeping them in order has got to be a priority. That's where the Natsume's Book of Friends series comes in, by providing fans with a case to store their masks with the cutest design possible. The Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond anime film is releasing mask cases in Japan with Nyanko-sensei's face on them this October, and they're up for pre-order right now.
The cases come in two varieties: mint and white. Both styles cost 900 yen (approximately US$8) each. The item is expected to ship from October 30.
The cases can be ordered through various online Japanese retailers, including 7net, Animate Online Shop, and Ami Ami.
Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond topped the Japanese box office rankings in its opening weekend on September 29-30 last year. Aniplex of America will release the film on Blu-ray Disc on November 26. The film's home video release will have English subtitles.
[Via Nijimen]