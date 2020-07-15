League of Legends Debuts Animated Trailer for 'Spirit Blossom' Skins

The League of Legends multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game is no stranger to anime influences, especially when it comes to character skins. The game has previously debuted skins referencing shonen-style action heroes, Sailor Moon , and furry kigurumi among the more expected seasonal and holiday-themed costumes. After initially teasing its latest skin line-up during Anime Expo Lite, Riot released an animated trailer promoting the upcoming "Spirit Blossom" skins.

The trailer focuses on a swordsman who traverses a series of magical environments of Ionia before confronting a dark representation of himself. The story is an Ionian myth, told during the region's Spirit Blossom festival.

The trailer was created in collaboration with European animation studio Sun Creature. The studio has previously created content for Amazon 's Hunters series, the Travel Oregon tourism campaign, Netflix 's Love, Death, + Robots and more.

Riot released official art for Vayne, Thresh, Teemo, Yasuo, and LoL's newest champion Lillia on July 7.

Riot will debut the new skins on July 22.