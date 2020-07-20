Buff Shinji Image Goes Viral on Japanese Twitter

An image of a buff man wearing a costume of Shinji Ikari's plugsuit has gone viral on Japanese Twitter. The most popular tweet featuring the image comes from a user by the name @tayun_2, who commented: "This Shinji looks ridiculously strong." The tweet accumulated over 17,000 retweets at the time of this writing.

As anyone who is familiar with the Evangelion series knows, Shinji Ikari is not particularly macho by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto once cheekily pointed out that his androgynous looks stem from him being a gender-swapped version of the heroine of Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water.

The costume shown in the image appears to be fan-made, and there is a listing for it from a Guangzhou-based seller on eBay.

Source: @tayun_2