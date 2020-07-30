Anime Fan Couple Names Their Son After Black Clover's Asta

Crunchyroll News interviewed parents Roxy and Victor about their decision to name their newborn son Asta after the protagonist of Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga . Both parents have been anime fans since childhood. When asked why the decided to name their son Asta, they responded as follows:

The name started to stick because of how wild Asta was in the womb. He'd act up like as he was in a tumble dryer. Just spinning around in there for half and hour, taking a break and then going back to his somersaults an hour later. Even the midwife, the nurses and doctors thought he was wild and extremely active in his early stage up until birth. They told us he was going to be a very strong and healthy baby. So Asta made super sense.

The couple also considered names like Natsu, Sora, Roxas, and Yuki. They are also considering the name of Black Clover 's deuteragonist "Yuno" for future children because it is a unisex name.

The Black Clover series has inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered in Japan in October 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster)