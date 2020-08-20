Shueisha's New Book Explores The Promised Neverland From Perspective of British/American Literature

What is the meaning behind the title and what inspired the demons?

Shueisha published a book on Monday exploring the themes and story of The Promised Neverland through the perspective of a scholar of British and American literature. Eibei Bungakusha to Yomu " Yakusoku no Neverland " (Reading The Promised Neverland with a British/American Literature Scholar) by Kei Toda will explore the myriad of literary influences behind the hit manga series, such as the models for the demons and the significance behind the title.

Shueisha lists some of the main topics explored in the book as follows (note that the following list may include spoilers):

What is the true meaning behind the title The Promised Neverland ?

? Some British and American literary works that may provide hints to the mysteries

Grand Duke Leuvis, Lord Bayon... Who are the models behind the demons?

Sonju's "Original Doctrine" and Judeo-Christianity

Social hierarchies, Queens, and hunting... Which country resembles the demon society?

The demon language and Hebrew

Why is Leuvis' pet a monkey?

The freshness of The Promised Neverland through a feminist perspective

Note that the book does not represent the views and interpretations of the series creators. It also includes spoilers from the entire series, including the ending.

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English. Viz Media describes the story:

The children of the Grace Field House orphanage have their happy lives upended when they find out they're being raised to be fed to demons. Can they escape their fate before it's too late?

The series inspired a television anime which premiered in January 2019 and will receive a second season in January 2021.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Shueisha