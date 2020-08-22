A3!'s Ryo Fujiwara Designs Characters for Gakugeidai Junes Music Video

The group was formed with the concept of switching back and forth between 2D and 3D.

A3! character designer Ryō Fujiwara provided designs for the boy band Gakugeidai Junes brand-new animated music video. The group was formed with the concept of switching back and forth between 2D and 3D. The group went the 2D route for the music video for their ninth single " Sneakers " which will be included on their first full-length album HERE WE ARE ! on September 2.

The group is scheduled to appear as September's featured artist on the television program BREAK OUT . Gakugeidai Junes will appear on the program five times beginning on September 2

Source: Comic Natalie