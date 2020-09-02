Rock Star Yoshiki Transforms Into Drummer Titan for Coffee Campaign

Japanese rock star YOSHIKI has returned to the world of Attack on Titan , this time as a formidable giant. The "ATTACK ON YOSHIKI " commercial campaign launched in Japan on September 3 as a promotion for Asahi's Wonda Coffee.

The 3D CG animated character was modeled after YOSHIKI , and the thundering drum sounds were recorded live by the X JAPAN drummer himself.

The Wonda coffee brand will include 20 different collectible Attack on Titan character cans. Additionally, customers can enter to receive one of only 500 cans featuring Survey Corp YOSHIKI or Titan YOSHIKI .

YOSHIKI is a composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock group X Japan , who has sold over 50 million records. He is also the composer of the Attack on Titan theme song “Red Swan” which debuted at #1 on iTunes Rock Charts in 14 countries.

X Japan 's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie . The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP 's X manga . The surviving band members — Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi , Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie — reunited in 2007, ten years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of Matsumoto.

Source: Press release