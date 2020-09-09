Mob Psycho 100 Official Accounts Comment on Anime Trending in the U.S.

Series name trends after Eric Trump's tweet

The Mob Psycho 100 anime started trending in the U.S. on Tuesday after Eric Trump, second son of U.S. President Donald Trump and vice president of the Trump Organization, posted a tweet insinuating that Google is manipulating Americans to associate mobs with the anime.

Google is once again trying to manipulate Americans. Type “mob” or “mobs” into Google and watch what comes up. Do the same on any other search engine. #NothingToSeeHere pic.twitter.com/XV7V4FVVWA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 8, 2020

The anime's official Japanese and English PR accounts have both commented on how the the name of the series has started trending:

Hello I heard I was trending 🙂 pic.twitter.com/63FHvKg0jC — Mob Psycho 100 (@MobPsychoOne) September 8, 2020 (We do know the reason why) — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) September 9, 2020

While the English account simply remarks that the anime is trending, the Japanese account uses the opportunity to plug the anime, stating in English that "if you haven't watched #mobpsycho100 series already, now is the perfect time..." In a follow up tweet, it posted in parenthesis "We do know the reason why" regarding why the series began trending.

The first season of the television anime adaptation of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga premiered in Japan in July 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan, and it runs the English PR account.