Experience the Art and History of Drifters through the Drifters Original Artwork Virtual Tour

To commemorate the 450th anniversary of the death of Sengoku period samurai Shimazu Toyohisa, UNESCO World Heritage Site Sengan-en has partnered with publisher Shonengahosha to hold an online event to showcase both the original artwork of Drifters and the rich history behind the series' protagonist.

The virtual event, which will be hosted through Zoom on September 20 from 5pm JST, consists of a viewing of Drifters ' original artwork from series creator Kouta Hirano , a tour of the house lived in by the lords of the Shimazu clan, as well as a special display of the two swordsmanship styles practiced by the Shimazu clan, Taisha-ryu and Jigen-ryu, in the first demonstration of its kind in 416 years.

The house tour will be jointly guided by Shimazu history expert Alex Bradshaw and Sengan-en curator and subculture enthusiast Takuo Iwakawa as they provide explanations that bridge the connection between the Drifters manga and real history. The tour will also feature an authentically-produced replica of the armor used by Toyohisa at the Battle of Sekigahara.

Sengan-en is the stately residence and gardens of the former Shimazu clan located in Kagoshima City, Kyushu, and continues to be operated and owned by the Shimazu family. It was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015.

Drifters follows the journey of the samurai Shimazu Toyohisa as he is transported away from the Battle of Sekigahara into a different, fantastical battlefield populated by various legendary individuals and heroes throughout history. The manga launched in Young King Ours in 2009 and was licensed by Dark Horse the following year. It also inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in October 2016.

Attendance to the virtual tour will cost 3,500 yen per person. For more information about the tour and its guides, please visit this website.

Source: Press Release