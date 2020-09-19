Partake in the Witch's Tea Party with Re:Zero's Echidna Nendoroid

A Nendoroid figure of Echidna, the Witch of Greed from the Re:Zero franchise, will be released on March 2021. The figure comes with three face plates, including a confidently smiling face, a blushingly embarrassed face, and a cute flustered face.

The figure also has exchangeable parts, such as a chair, teacup and saucer, that allow owners to recreate the famous tea party scenes in the anime.

Each figure costs 5,500 yen (US$52) and will be available for pre-order on Good Smile's online store until 9:00 p.m. on November 11, 2020.

Based on Tappei Nagatsuki 's light novel series of the same name, the first season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime premiered in April 2016. It's second season premiered on July 8, 2020 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Source: Comic Natalie