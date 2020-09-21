Interest
Get a Sneak Peak of the Life-Sized Moving Gundam Statue on Twitter
posted on by Kim Morrissy
A Gundam fan on Twitter has posted a video sneak peak of the life-sized moving Gundam statue during a test run, revealing that it is capable of simple actions like sitting, taking steps, and crouching.
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) September 17, 2020
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
《動作の構成》
・キャットウォークを開放
・2歩踏み出し
・しゃがみ込んで立膝の姿勢になり
・立ち上がる
複数回行われ、それぞれ微妙に撮影位置を変えたモノをひとつに編集しました(こちらも、ひとつ前のTweetも6倍速です)#GFY https://t.co/pBlj4hSWcW pic.twitter.com/FOTxHgkLCG
The 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue was made for the Gundam Global Challenge, which was announced in 2015 with the aim to develop a full-sized Gundam that can actually walk in anticipation of the Mobile Suit Gundam series' 40th anniversary in 2019.
The official debut date of the statue is currently undetermined, but is tentatively scheduled for within the year. It was originally scheduled to the debut at the Gundam Factory Yokohama on October 1 and be open to the public for one year, but the date was pushed back due to COVID-19. In addition, the special experience preview event scheduled for July was cancelled. Gundam Factory's official website states that it will announce a new debut date as soon as it is decided.
[Via Matt Alt]