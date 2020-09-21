Get a Sneak Peak of the Life-Sized Moving Gundam Statue on Twitter

Official debut of 18-meter-tall statue is delayed to later this year due to COVID-19

A Gundam fan on Twitter has posted a video sneak peak of the life-sized moving Gundam statue during a test run, revealing that it is capable of simple actions like sitting, taking steps, and crouching.

The 18-meter-tall (59-foot-tall) statue was made for the Gundam Global Challenge, which was announced in 2015 with the aim to develop a full-sized Gundam that can actually walk in anticipation of the Mobile Suit Gundam series' 40th anniversary in 2019.

The official debut date of the statue is currently undetermined, but is tentatively scheduled for within the year. It was originally scheduled to the debut at the Gundam Factory Yokohama on October 1 and be open to the public for one year, but the date was pushed back due to COVID-19. In addition, the special experience preview event scheduled for July was cancelled. Gundam Factory's official website states that it will announce a new debut date as soon as it is decided.

[Via Matt Alt]