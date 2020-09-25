Kemono Friends 3 Smartphone Game Celebrates 1st Anniversary With New Illustrations

Game launched on September 24 last year

The Kemono Friends 3 smartphone and PC game celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. To commemorate the occasion, it has opened a special website with new illustrations drawn by concept designer Mine Yoshizaki ( Sgt. Frog ), Kemono Friends 2 manga artist Ryū Naitō, and anime end-card illustrator Milo Kikuchi.

Mine Yoshizuki Ryū Naitō Milo Kikuchi

The website also embeds video messages from the voice and performing cast:

The game will also celebrate the anniversary with an in-game event giving out items and a limited-time gacha.

The Kemono Friends 3 project is both a smartphone game and an arcade game. The smartphone game launched on September 24 and the arcade game launched on September 26, 2019.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Kemono Friends 2 , the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan in January, 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie