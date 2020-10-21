Musical Duo ClariS Reveal Their Faces in Online Concert

Face reveal commemorates 10th anniversary

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web reported that the musical duo ClariS , which keeps the singers' identities secret, revealed their faces at their first online concert on Tuesday. Mantan Web published two photos from the concert, as shown below:

The duo's official Twitter account also released its own photo of the two performers without their masks:

The occasion commemorated the duo's 10th anniversary. Their greatest hits albums " ClariS 10th Anniversary BEST - Pink Moon -" and " ClariS 10th Anniversary BEST - Green Star -" released on Wednesday. The first printing edition of the jacket was revealed at the concert, and afterwards, ClariS appeared without their masks.

The singers performed in veils at their first solo concert in 2015. They briefly revealed their faces at their first Budōkan concert in 2017, but have generally continued to wear masks and maintain their anonymity. Their next live performance will be a Christmas stream on December 24.

ClariS is a girl duo made up of Clara and Karen, who debuted in 2010. They have performed theme songs for popular anime, including Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Oreimo , Nisekoi , and Eromanga Sensei . Original member Alice left the group in June 2014, but Karen joined the unit in November of the same year.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web