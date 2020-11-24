Pikachu Will Return to Manhattan For Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade website confirmed that a Pikachu balloon will appear at this year's event. The balloon will be 53 feet tall, 36 feet long, and 29 feet wide. It depicts the yellow mouse Pokémon wearing a green scarf and holding a white snowman shaped like a smaller Pikachu.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the world's largest parade, held annually in Manhattan, New York City. In recent years, the parade has increasingly shown off Japanese pop culture icons, including Dragon Ball 's Goku. Due to COVID-19, this year's parade will be a television-only event broadcast via the NBC television network and streamed by Verizon Live. It will be held on the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

