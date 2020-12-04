Ascendance of a Bookworm, My Next Life as a Villainess, Reincarnated as a Slime, Re:ZERO Top Global BookWalker Sales

Yet none could take first place from this two volumetitle...

Manga and light novel e-book store BOOKWALKER released the list of its top-selling series for 2020. While much of the top 10 is filled with popular light novels with anime adaptations, first place went to the BL manga You Are My Princess (Kimi wa Boku no Ohimesama) by Hiroto Kujirada.

The two-volume adult series is fully voiced and follows Itsumi Tachibana, a high-school delinquent whose classmates think he passes time by beating people to a pulp. In truth, Itsumi has a bad case of "resting angry face" and is a lover of all things cute, especially cats. One day, Itsumi is called to the Student Council Office where he meets the president Seima Takajo. Seima confesses his feelings for Itsumi and is determined to sweep his scary-faced classmate off his feet and transform him into a "princess."

Last year also saw a BL series top BookWalker 's charts. Chihaya Kuroiwa's Under One Roof With the Beast beat out The Rising of the Shield Hero for the number one spot.

In second place is Ascendance of a Bookworm light novel by Miya Kazuki . The story follows a certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them. Her goal is to become a librarian.

The light novel series inspired a split- cour anime series that aired in October 2019 and April 2020. A third season is under development.

Isekai, rom-com, and sexier fare dominate the overall Top 50 at BookWalker , including series with an anime-tie in (denoted with **). If the series was included on last year's list, that information is also included so you can see how a series rose or fell since last year.

The Overall Top 50 Manga and Light Novels are:

BookWalker 's 30 Top-Selling Manga Series

You Are My Princess manga Interspecies Reviewers ** Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ** Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? ** The Quintessential Quintuplets ** (↓ from #2) TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight Time For A Kiss, Master (↓ from #4) Daddy's Boyfriend (↓ from #3) Gleipnir ** Don't Mess With Me How to Conquer Monster Girls Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ** (↑ from #23) My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! manga ** My Bride Is the Demon Lord!? Monster And The Beast Rent-A-Girlfriend ** In/Spectre ** Yuri Is My Job! (↓ from #17) Power Play! I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up (↓ from #19) Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ** Welcome! To the BL Research Club Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse If I Could Reach You My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop Destiny Lovers Under One Roof With the Beast (↓ from #1) BAKEMONOGATARI Absolute Obedience ~If you don't obey me~

Source: BookWalker