Interest
Ascendance of a Bookworm, My Next Life as a Villainess, Reincarnated as a Slime, Re:ZERO Top Global BookWalker Sales
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Manga and light novel e-book store BOOKWALKER released the list of its top-selling series for 2020. While much of the top 10 is filled with popular light novels with anime adaptations, first place went to the BL manga You Are My Princess (Kimi wa Boku no Ohimesama) by Hiroto Kujirada.
The two-volume adult series is fully voiced and follows Itsumi Tachibana, a high-school delinquent whose classmates think he passes time by beating people to a pulp. In truth, Itsumi has a bad case of "resting angry face" and is a lover of all things cute, especially cats. One day, Itsumi is called to the Student Council Office where he meets the president Seima Takajo. Seima confesses his feelings for Itsumi and is determined to sweep his scary-faced classmate off his feet and transform him into a "princess."
Last year also saw a BL series top BookWalker's charts. Chihaya Kuroiwa's Under One Roof With the Beast beat out The Rising of the Shield Hero for the number one spot.
In second place is Ascendance of a Bookworm light novel by Miya Kazuki. The story follows a certain college girl who's loved books ever since she was a little girl dies in an accident and is reborn in another world she knows nothing about. She is now Myne, the sickly five-year-old daughter of a poor soldier. To make things worse, the world she's been reborn in has a very low literacy rate and books mostly don't exist. She'd have to pay an enormous amounts of money to buy one. Myne resolves herself: If there aren't any books, she'll just have to make them. Her goal is to become a librarian.
The light novel series inspired a split-cour anime series that aired in October 2019 and April 2020. A third season is under development.
Isekai, rom-com, and sexier fare dominate the overall Top 50 at BookWalker, including series with an anime-tie in (denoted with **). If the series was included on last year's list, that information is also included so you can see how a series rose or fell since last year.
The Overall Top 50 Manga and Light Novels are:
- You Are My Princess manga
- Ascendance of a Bookworm** (↑ from #3)
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!** (↑ from #30)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime** (↑ from #5)
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-**
- Interspecies Reviewers**
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro**
- So I'm a Spider, So What?** (↑ from #15)
- Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?**
-
Her Majesty's Swarm
- JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World (↓ from #6)
- The Quintessential Quintuplets** (↓ from #4)
- TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness-
- The Rising of the Shield Hero** (↓ from #2)
- Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest** (↓ from #8)
- Time For A Kiss, Master (↓ from #11)
- Daddy's Boyfriend (↓ from #9)
- Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!** (↓ from #7)
-
No Game, No Life** (↓ from #10)
- Gleipnir**
- Overlord** (↓ from #17)
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?** (↓ from #19)
- I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level**(↓ from #31)
- Don't Mess With Me (↓ from #20)
- Reincarnated as a Sword (↓ from #16)
- How to Conquer Monster Girls
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku**
- Sexiled: My Sexist Party Leader Kicked Me Out, So I Teamed Up With a Mythical Sorceress! (↓ from #29)
-
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! manga**
- My Bride Is the Demon Lord!?
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom** (↓ from #12)
- Monster And The Beast
- Spice and Wolf** (↓ from #42)
- How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord**(↓ from #13)
- The Saga of Tanya the Evil ** (↓ from #26)
- Rent-A-Girlfriend**
- In/Spectre**
- Yuri Is My Job!
-
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life
- Power Play!
- I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!**
- Welcome! To the BL Research Club
- The World's Strongest Rearguard
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation** (↓ from #27)
- Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
- 86--EIGHTY-SIX** (↓ from #22)
- If I Could Reach You
BookWalker's 30 Top-Selling Manga Series
- You Are My Princess manga
- Interspecies Reviewers**
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro**
- Why the hell are you here, Teacher!?**
- The Quintessential Quintuplets** (↓ from #2)
- TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness-
- Saki the Succubus Hungers Tonight
- Time For A Kiss, Master (↓ from #4)
- Daddy's Boyfriend (↓ from #3)
-
Gleipnir**
- Don't Mess With Me
- How to Conquer Monster Girls
- Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku** (↑ from #23)
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! manga**
- My Bride Is the Demon Lord!?
- Monster And The Beast
- Rent-A-Girlfriend**
- In/Spectre**
- Yuri Is My Job! (↓ from #17)
-
Power Play!
- I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up (↓ from #19)
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!**
- Welcome! To the BL Research Club
- Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse
- If I Could Reach You
- My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop
- Destiny Lovers
- Under One Roof With the Beast (↓ from #1)
- BAKEMONOGATARI
- Absolute Obedience ~If you don't obey me~
Source: BookWalker