Spend a Lazy Afternoon Alongside Pikachu With Official 15-minute ASMR Video

We may never have a Pikachu partner of our own in real life, but the latest ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) video released by the official Pokémon YouTube Channel might just be the closest thing to that experience. Just as the video description pointed out, it is recommended to watch this with headphones for maximum enjoyment.

Titled "Pikachu by the Patio", the video appears to simulate the POV of a Pikachu trainer, and sees Pikachu frolicking around in and out of frame, playing with a ball, starting heartfelt conversations, and generally acting adorable for 15 minutes. A Mimikyu also makes a cameo at around the 9:50 mark.

This is the third ASMR video that the channel has released this year. The previous two videos feature Charmander sleeping by a campfire and Squirtle playing on a beach. You can watch them below.

Source: Official Pokemon YouTube Channel