Fully Online Jump Festa 2021 Event Schedule Released
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
As previously announced, the upcoming annual Jump Festa event for this year will be fully online and held at the virtual "Jump Fest Island". The full schedule for Jump Festa 2021 Online, which runs from December 19 to 20, has recently been released along with additional details.
A total of 42 stage presentations will be held throughout the two-day virtual event, including livestreams from special guests at the Makuhari Messe convention center, recorded videos, and more. All of these can be experienced at the three virtual stages of Jump Fest Island – Jump Super Stage, Jump Studio, and Jump Amusement Tower – or on the official Jump Festa website.
Jump Super Stage
The Jump Super Stage will primarily feature stage presentations relating to anime and media adaptations of JUMP-serialized manga. The presentations will be streamed live from Makuhari Messe. Below is the timetable for events held at Jump Super Stage:
|Time (JST)
|Stage Presentations
|Guests
|10:00-10:30
|Dr. Stone
|
Yūsuke Kobayashi, Makoto Furukawa , Yūichi Nakamura , Manami Numakura, Gen Sato, Kengo Kawanishi
|11:30-12:00
|World Trigger
| Tomo Muranaka, Yuuki Kaji, Nao Tamura, Yūichi Nakamura
|13:00-13:30
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|
Junya Enoki, Yūma Uchida, Asami Seto, Yūichi Nakamura
|14:30-15:00
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
|16:20-16:50
|My Hero Academia
|
Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Wataru Hatano, Junichi Suwabe
|Time (JST)
|Stage Presentations
|Guests
|10:00-10:30
|World’s End Harem
|
LINK, Taichi Ichikawa, Haruka Shiraishi, Yō Taichi, Aya Yamane
|11:30-12:00
|Black Clover
| Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Yūki, Ayane Sakura
|13:00-13:30
|The New Prince of Tennis
|
Junko Minagawa, Ryotaro Okiayu, Junichi Suwabe, Sachiko Nagai
|14:30-15:00
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
|
Riku Sanjō, Atsumi Tanezaki, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, Mikako Komatsu, Tomoaki Maeno
|16:20-16:50
|One Piece
|
Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Ōtani, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao
Jump Amusement Tower
The Jump Amusement Tower will be focusing on V Jump and Saikyō Jump. The stage will present information on the latest Jump games broadcasted live from Makuhari Messe. Below is the timetable:
|Time (JST)
|Stage Presentations
|9:30
|Jump Festa 2021 ONLINE Introduction Stage - Presented by V Jump Play
|11:00
|ONE PIECE Bounty Rush Jump Festa 2021 Battle Stage
|12:20
|Naruto & Boruto Game Latest Information
|14:00
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Latest Information JF2021 Stage
|15:00
|JUMP FORCE Special Stage
|Time (JST)
|Stage Presentations
|9:30
|Jump Festa 2021 ONLINE Introduction Stage - Presented by V Jump Play
|11:00
|Dragon Ball App Stage
|12:20
|Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Xross Blade Special Stage
|14:00
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Latest Information JF2021 Stage
|15:00
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Stage
Jump Studio
This stage will focus on serialized works from Weekly Shonen Jump, Shōnen Jump+ and Jump SQ.. The content will be presented via a recorded video feed. Below is the timetable of events:
|Time (JST)
|Events / Featured Series
|9:10
|Special Program for Digital Version of WJ Subscription
|9:45
|Kemono Jihen
|10:30
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
|11:05
|Haikyu!!
|12:00
|SUPER HXEROS
|12:35
|Bōkyaku Battery
|13:30
|Blue Exorcist
|14:05
|Chainsaw Man
|14:40
|Platinum End Special Report
|15:05
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|15:50
|Gintama
|Time (JST)
|Events / Featured Series
|9:10
|Weekly Shonen Jump New Hero Stage
|9:45
|Hetalia World Stars
|10:30
|Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc
|11:05
|Moriarty the Patriot
|12:00
|2.5D Seduction
|12:35
|Kekkai Sensen Back 2 Back
|13:30
|SPY×FAMILY
|14:05
|Showa Maiden Fairytale
|14:40
|The 2nd Nationwide One Piece Knowledge King Deciding Battle
|15:05
|BLEACH/BURN THE WITCH
|15:50
|The Promised Neverland
Exclusive Jump Festa App
Jump Festa 2021 Online can be attended by either downloading the exclusive JUMP FESTA 2021 ONLINE app or accessing the official Jump Festa website (note that certain content is unavailable on the website). At the virtual Jump Fest Island, attendees can experience a variety of content and stage presentations by controlling characters drawn by artists whose works are serialized in Jump. As seen below, there are a total of 22 controllable characters:
Attendees can collect the JF Coins that appear on the island and use them in the "Capsule Character Tower" to obtain multiple characters.
While both the app and participation is free-of-charge, it is still unclear whether access will be region-locked to Japan.
Collect JF Coins on the venue!
JF Coins featuring designs from five Jump magazines and 24 popular serialized works will be scattered throughout Jump Fest Island. They can be used in minigames or to obtain new characters from the Capsule Character Tower. There are also rare coins hidden on the island to be collected.
One Piece, Dragon Ball Super and Blue Exorcist minigames
Attendees can play original One Piece, Dragon Ball Super and Blue Exorcist minigames with the JF Coins they collected. High scores will reward stamps that make manga-style sound effects and other effects around their controllable characters. A total of 12 different stamps are available, one for each minigame completed.
Photo Spot
Finally, there will be photo spots that recreate famous scenes from all 24 Jump titles. Attendees can snap pictures that look as if their characters are integrated into the setting of each title.
Furthermore, by using the "Join with Friends" function and the chat function, attendees can take commemorative photos at photo spots and watch stages together with their friends, family members, or fellow Jump fans.
