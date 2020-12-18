Tokyo Chronos Character Designer LAM Draws Illustration for Danganronpa, Identity V Crossover Event

The NetEase survival-horror game Identity V has launched "Identity V x Danganronpa Crossover II", the second part of its collaboration event with the Danganronpa series. To commemorate the occasion, Identity V's official Japanese Twitter account revealed a new crossover illustration drawn by Tokyo Chronos illustrator and character designer LAM.

The illustration re-imagines Danganronpa 2's Mikan Tsumiki, Chiaki Nanami, Nagito Komaeda, and Hajime Hinata with the distinctive eyes of Identity V's characters. Identity V has introduced these four characters as costumes for the current event.

The Identity V x Danganronpa Crossover II event launched on December 7 and will run until January 6, 2021. Identity V held the first part of the crossover from May to June 2020, introducing Junko Enoshima, Makoto Naegi, Kyoko Kirigiri, and Monokuma from the first Danganronpa game as costumes.

The Danganronpa video game franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project. In May, Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition released on smartphones on August 20, and the company will also release a smartphone edition of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony .

Identity V describes itself as "the first asymmetrical horror mobile game developed by NetEase ". The description on its official website further reads:

With a gothic art style, mysterious storylines and an exciting 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will bring you a breathtaking experience. You will first enter the game as a detective, who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to investigate an abandoned manor and search for a missing girl. And as you get closer and closer to the truth, you find something horrifying...

LAM is known as the illustrator and character designer for the VR mystery visual novel Tokyo Chronos. According to Anime NYC, he has previously contributed graphic design and illustrations to video games like Persona 5 and Fate/Grand Order.

