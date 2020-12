Happy New Year From the Anime World

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 20210 is the Year of the Ox according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature cows or bulls. Last year was the Year of the Rat, so you may also see references to mice making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network , Happy New Year!



Ghibli

How Do You Live?

Illustrated byGhibli's official site notes that January 5 will mark Miyazaki's 80th birthday. The famed director is still working on his film"everyday."

Asuka Keigen ( Demon's Sword Master of Excalibur School manga)

MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen )

Mewkledreamy

Sunrise