Happy New Year From the Anime World — Part III

New Year's is the most important holiday in Japan, with families gathering to share big feasts and visit their local temple. New Year's cards (nengajō) are often sent to friends, family and acquaintances. Figures from the anime, manga and video game fields draw their own (usually featuring their own characters) and share them with the rest of us online. Here, then, is ANN's annual New Year's greetings round-up. As 20210 is the Year of the Ox according to the Chinese zodiac, many of the greetings feature cows or bulls. Last year was the Year of the Rat, so you may also see references to mice making way for the new animal of the year.

From all of us at Anime News Network , Happy New Year!



Kyu Aiya ( The Rising of the Shield Hero (manga)

‎ BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!

Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/WbQuhLtTyF — Food Wars: Shokugeki no Sōma ! (@FoodWarsAnime) January 1, 2021

We got our new year's resolutions all sorted out! We hope that everyone has a happy, healthy, and safe new year! pic.twitter.com/PrKXJBuj2B — J-Novel Club (@jnovelclub) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year 2021

Wishing this year will be happy and wonderful for you.

All the staff of Kyoto Animation pic.twitter.com/WrUN4WGlim — 京都アニメーション (@kyoani) December 31, 2020

Orange ( BEASTARS )

Sinov Mimori ( Thunderbolt Fantasy character designer)

Satoru Noda ( Golden Kamuy )

PlayStation Japan

Ebi Sakura ( Enjyo Hero Ako )

Kaiju No. 8, Ch. 21.1: Happy holidays from Kaiju No. 8! No chapter this week, but enjoy these color illustrations! https://t.co/TKzttqI6ve pic.twitter.com/EtjXULVRcC — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 31, 2020

Trigger

Tsukiya ( The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting )

Tsurune

Piyo Umeda ( Haruko Unbreakable! )

Violet Evergarden