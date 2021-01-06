Spotify Hilariously Misspelled Title of Persona 3 Battle Track

Over the years, Persona fans have repeatedly pointed out how the chorus of "Burn My Dread", the iconic Persona 3 battle track composed by Shoji Meguro and performed by Yumi Kawamura , sounds humorously similar to "Burn My Bread", spawning parody videos and even the famous "Aigis Toaster" meme. These jokes turned out to be surprisingly prescient, as both Spotify and Apple Music have apparently misspelled the Last Battle version of the track as "Burn My Bread" in their recent releases of the Persona soundtracks – much to the delight of franchise fans.

It's on Apple Music as well 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rQwtTpnEb0 — Nicolás (ニック) - 仮面ライダーセイバー 日曜日の午前9時 (@NikkuHerrera) January 5, 2021

Lotus Juice , who provided the rap vocals to the Last Battle version of the track, also tweeted about the misspelling.

Burn My Bread 😂😂😂



That's not me of course and I have nothing to do with it but I've notified Atlus about it👍 — Lotus Juice #BlackLivesMatter (@lotusjuice) January 5, 2021

Spotify has recently added 11 soundtrack albums from the Persona game franchise to the service for global users on Tuesday, including tracks from mainline games Persona 5, Persona 4 and Persona 3 as well as spinoff titles such as Persona 4: Dancing All Night and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax .

The full list of albums added are below:

Persona 5 OST

Persona 4 OST

Persona 4 Golden OST

Persona 3 OST

Persona 3 FES OST

Persona 2 Sound Collections

Persona 4: Dancing All Night OST

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax OST

Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

Persona 3 & Persona 4 Vocal Sound Selection

Persona Q OST

Persona Q2 OST

Persona Music Fes 2013 ~in Nippon Budokan

Persona Super Live 2015 ~in Nippon Budokan -Night of the Phantom-

Fan account AniPlayList, which aims to identify and aggregate anime songs and OSTs, compiled a playlist of all the newly released albums here.

The soundtracks of Persona 3 , Persona 4 , and Persona 5 were previously added to Spotify Japan in 2018.

