Channel Great Sage With This Soft and Squishy Rimuru Replica

Both the slime and human forms of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's Rimuru Tempest have inspired numerous merchandise ranging from figures to cushions and wind chimes, with even Rimuru's Unique Skill "Predator" conceptualized as ponchos, belly-wraps and neck pillows. However, none of his real-world physical incarnations has so far sought to incorporate "Great Sage" – Rimuru's second, almost-sentient Unique Skill.

Until now, that is. A new replica of Rimuru's Slime form by PROPLICA comes with more than 100 recorded lines between two interchangeable modes: "Rimuru mode" and "Great Sage mode". Users can listen to the lines by pressing on the main body of the slime; in "Rimuru mode", lines such as "Hi, it's nice to meet you... I'm Rimuru, the town's owner..." will be produced, whereas in "Great Sage mode", conversations between Rimuru and Great Sage will be played instead. The modes can be changed via a switch near the battery.

As a bonus, the palm-sized replica is also satisfyingly squishy to the touch, courtesy of its soft PVC body. You can get a better impression of the figure from the video below.

Each replica is priced at 4,950 yen including tax (around US$48) and can be pre-ordered at Premium Bandai's TamshiiWebShop.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime adapts Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series. It's first season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The second anime season premieres on January 12 in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Funimation will both stream the season as it airs.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Tamashii Blog