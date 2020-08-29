That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's Rimuru Inspires Hand-crafted Wind Chimes

Edo-style wind chimes inspired by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime are available for sale at Tokyo Otaku Mode 's Japan online shop as of August 24. The price of each is 5,500 yen including tax.

The shape of the wind chime is made to resemble the slime form of Rimuru Tempest, the protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . It is hand-crafted by Maruyoshi Shinohara, a craftsman specializing in Edo-style wind chimes. Each chime has a slightly different shape and tone. In order to accentuate the luster of the glass, the color is painted from the inside of each chime. The words "Summer in Japan, Summer in Jura" are written on the strips of paper hanging from the chimes, with the latter part of the phrase referencing the Jura Forest in which Rimuru Tempest founded his country, the Jura Tempest Federation.

Rimaru's slime form has previously inspired pillows, mugs,cushions, glassware, paperweights, and more.

Source: Comic Natalie