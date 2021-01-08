Rimuru Coolly Unsheathes His Sword in New Figure

As the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime approaches, series protagonist Rimuru Tempest gets a new figure to celebrate the occasion. Based on an original illustration by character designer Ryōma Ebata , this latest 1/7th scale figure sees the Demon Lord Rimuru drawing his sword from its scabbard in a new outfit that will be featured in the upcoming anime season. From the hem of Rimuru's jacket to the flutter of his hair, the features of Ebata's character design has been carefully recreated in the figure.

This item is a new addition to the With Fans! merchandise label, a joint effort between Bandai Namco Arts and Good Smile Company .

Each figure costs 16,500 yen (approximately US$160) including tax. Pre-orders are open at Bandai Namco Arts official mail order site, A-on STORE as well as Good Smile's online shop until March 31. As a purchase bonus, A-on STORE will offer a A3 clear poster, while Good Smile's online shop will offer an acrylic logo stand.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime adapts Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series. It's first season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The second anime season premieres on January 12 in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Funimation will both stream the season as it airs.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.