Rimuru Engulfs You In A Warm and Cozy Embrace With Limited-Edition "Predator"-inspired Merch

Despite being one of the most powerful entities in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's fantasy setting, series protagonist RImuru Tempest sports a simple and harmlessly adorable character design that lends itself well to merchandise. The bulbous visage of Rimuru's slime form has so far inspired power banks, paperweights, wind chimes, cushions, and even an entire line of lottery prizes.

However, in commemoration of the second anniversary of the broadcast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's first anime season, the franchise's official store has this time released a new line of merchandise themed around one of Rimuru's abilities rather than his form.

Specifically, this limited-edition lineup seems to feature several products inspired by Rimuru Unique Skill "Predator" that can also keep its users warm and cozy during the chilly fall season, including:

A blanket/poncho hybrid ("Lord Rimuru Devours The Whole Body") Double-sided belly warmers/belly wraps ("Lord Rimuru Devours The Stomach") Neck-pillows ("Lord Rimuru Devours The Head And Neck") Glass cup set ("You Devour The Substance of Lord Rimuru's Body")

In addition, the lineup also includes tissue case covers and a Milim-inspired bottle holder that can be switched between two sizes.

The items are currently available for pre-order at Tensura 's official online store.

Sources: Tensura's Official Twitter Account, Tensura's Official Online Store