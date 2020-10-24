Interest
Rimuru Engulfs You In A Warm and Cozy Embrace With Limited-Edition "Predator"-inspired Merch
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Despite being one of the most powerful entities in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's fantasy setting, series protagonist RImuru Tempest sports a simple and harmlessly adorable character design that lends itself well to merchandise. The bulbous visage of Rimuru's slime form has so far inspired power banks, paperweights, wind chimes, cushions, and even an entire line of lottery prizes.
However, in commemoration of the second anniversary of the broadcast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's first anime season, the franchise's official store has this time released a new line of merchandise themed around one of Rimuru's abilities rather than his form.
キービジュアル第2弾解禁&放送2周年を記念して、転スラストアにて新オリジナルグッズをラインナップ!— 【公式】TVアニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) October 20, 2020
グラスにブランケット、ネックピロー、そして腹巻きまで!
生活必需品なリムル様をぜひご堪能ください!
期間限定受注商品です!
転スラストア→ https://t.co/u7VdEB0Wk3
杉P#転スラ #tensura pic.twitter.com/53cFWbTdWL
転スラストアの追加アイテムを一部紹介!— 【公式】TVアニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) October 20, 2020
・リムル様に全身捕食されるグッズ
・リムル様にお腹を捕食されるグッズ
・リムル様に首周りを捕食されるグッズ
・リムル様の中身を捕食できるグッズ
というラインアップとなっております!
転スラストア→ https://t.co/gln0PkQs9C
杉P#転スラ #tensura pic.twitter.com/KMuhHxNou0
Specifically, this limited-edition lineup seems to feature several products inspired by Rimuru Unique Skill "Predator" that can also keep its users warm and cozy during the chilly fall season, including:
Double-sided belly warmers/belly wraps ("Lord Rimuru Devours The Stomach")
Neck-pillows ("Lord Rimuru Devours The Head And Neck")
Glass cup set ("You Devour The Substance of Lord Rimuru's Body")
In addition, the lineup also includes tissue case covers and a Milim-inspired bottle holder that can be switched between two sizes.
The items are currently available for pre-order at Tensura's official online store.
Sources: Tensura's Official Twitter Account, Tensura's Official Online Store