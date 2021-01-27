Mother/Earthbound Gets New Soundtrack Released Digitally in U.S., Canada

' Mother Music Revisited' album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music from January 27

Nintendo 's classic Famicom ( Nintendo Entertainment System) game Mother is getting a new soundtrack album, which will be distributed digitally in the U.S. and Canada on January 27. The " Mother Music Revisited" album features tracks recorded, produced, and self-covered by composer Keiichi Suzuki .

Nippon Columbia , which is releasing the soundtrack, shared a live concert video on YouTube for the "Snow Man" track. The video is from the Billboard Live Tokyo live concert from November 28, which commemorated Suzuki's 50th anniversary as a professional musician.

The 10-song album will be available via download and subscription services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes .

Nintendo released the original Mother game for the Famicom ( Nintendo Entertainment System) in 1989, followed by its sequel, Earthbound (Mother 2: Gyiyg no Gyakushū) in 1994.

Source: Press Release