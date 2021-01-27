Interest
Mother/Earthbound Gets New Soundtrack Released Digitally in U.S., Canada
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Nintendo's classic Famicom (Nintendo Entertainment System) game Mother is getting a new soundtrack album, which will be distributed digitally in the U.S. and Canada on January 27. The "Mother Music Revisited" album features tracks recorded, produced, and self-covered by composer Keiichi Suzuki.
Nippon Columbia, which is releasing the soundtrack, shared a live concert video on YouTube for the "Snow Man" track. The video is from the Billboard Live Tokyo live concert from November 28, which commemorated Suzuki's 50th anniversary as a professional musician.
The 10-song album will be available via download and subscription services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.
Nintendo released the original Mother game for the Famicom (Nintendo Entertainment System) in 1989, followed by its sequel, Earthbound (Mother 2: Gyiyg no Gyakushū) in 1994.
Source: Press Release