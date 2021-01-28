Evangelion Cat Version OP Sounds A Little Different...

The popular tower defense mobile game The Battle Cats has released its own cat-filled take on the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion opening theme. Singer Yoko Takahashi even sang the Battle Cats version of the song, although the only lyric in it is "Nya" (Japanese onomatopoeia for a cat's meows).

The quirky video was made to commemorate a collaboration event in the Japanese version of The Battle Cats game, which started on January 18 and will run until February 1.

The two properties previously collaborated for an in-game event in 2018.