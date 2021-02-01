Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Creator Sumito Owara Scripts, Storyboards Music Video for Nogizaka46's New Single

Owara commented on the story, saying “I came up with a situation where, thanks to an extended hand from friends, the main character is able to get back to the days when she was genuinely having fun.”

The Japanese female idol group Nogizaka46 has recently released an animated music video for their newest single "Boku wa Boku wo Suki ni Naru". The music video was made through a collaboration between Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! 's creator Sumito Ōwara and the animation studio monofilmo (who notably produced animation for the live-action adaptation of Eizouken); Owara was in charge of the script, the storyboard, and original illustrations, while monofilmo handled the animation.

The music video seems to depict a girl belonging to the air bike club who struggles with her passion after apparently sustaining an injury, devoting herself to school life and club activities while isolating herself. Owara commented on the story, saying “I came up with a situation where, thanks to an extended hand from friends, the main character is able to get back to the days when she was genuinely having fun.”

Owara also commented about the production of the music video itself: “The hardest part was the deadline. We were short on time, so we used video editing software to create a "V-con" by pasting pictures over the song. I think this was a good idea because it allowed us to intuitively compose pictures for the song, and it also made it easy to share images within the team. Fortunately, I am both from the film club and an active YouTuber, so video editing itself is something I was already familiar with.”

Aside from Owara's involvement, Chiai Kanno is credited as the animation director in the video description. Owara expressed his gratitude for Kanno and the rest of the staff in a later tweet, saying “The animation director, Chiai Kanno, and the rest of the staff were so talented that I was honestly brought to my knees.”

"Boku wa Boku wo Suki ni Naru" marks the 26th single from Nogizaka46 . It was released on January 27, 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie