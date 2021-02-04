Levi's Sells Official Misty Cosplay Outfit, Other Pokémon Apparel

The Levi's clothing brand will be releasing a line of Pokémon apparel worldwide on its online store on February 15, including a cosplay outfit inspired by Misty. The collaboration commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series.

Other items that are part of the lineup include a jacket with a large print of Pokémon like Pikachu, Ash Ketchum's hat, and mini pouches with images of Psyduck and Jigglypuff. A gallery of the clothing items can be seen below:

Sources: Siliconera (Jenni Lada), Comic Natalie